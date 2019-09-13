I-Team: Morse Homicide Investigation Week Wrap

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Law enforcement ended its search of a Luzerne County property that is the center of a homicide investigation.

It was the last place that 60-year-old Bill Morse was seen alive. The Sugarloaf Township man went missing in June of 2018. Troopers this week said he was the victim of foul play. Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been working this story since the very beginning 15 months ago. He has the latest from Sugarloaf Township.

The Morse property is now cleared. It is no longer considered an active crime scene. The investigators are gone. The yellow police tape was taken down. It has been a week filled with dramatic twists and turns in this case.

The investigation into the disappearance of 60-year-old Bill Morse seemed to be dragging on. There were few major developments since he went missing in June of 2018 that changed in a big-time way this week.

On Monday, Jeff Bonacci, Morse’s good friend held a news conference at the urging of the state police seeking the public’s help in finding Morse.



The I-Team asked Bonacci if he thought foul play was involved here? Bonacci replied: “Yes unfortunately I do.”



That same day Morse’s brother and sister spoke out about the case.



“This is not Bill. This is totally out of character,” said Bob Morse. Bill’s Brother.

On Tuesday the state police revealed that Morse’s photos had been posted on a dating website using the screen name Stubby. They believe someone copied the photos and for some reason posted them on that web site.

Wednesday, federal, state, and local police converged on the Morse property to search for possible evidence in his disappearance. Later that day they made a stunning and unexpected announcement.

“This is now a homicide investigation”, said trooper Deanna Piekanski.

And that search ended today. Again investigators are not saying what if anything they found in that search. Sources close to the case say there are things taking place behind the scenes that are moving this investigation forward.

Morse lived at the home with his ex-wife. We have reached out to her several times for comment on this investigation. Thus far we have not heard back from her.