I-Team: Luzerne County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one 15 years ago

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The family of 44-year-old Shelva Rafte from Luzerne County say they will never stop trying to find out what happened to her.





Rafte, from Pittston, was last seen alive on May 29, 2006. Her family believes someone has information that can solve the case. Pittston police say they are following up new leads in the investigation.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on how you could help solve the mystery, coming up on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m.