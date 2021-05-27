I-Team: Luzerne County District Attorney to investigate primary election issues

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County District Attorney will investigate issues that arise during the primary election.







The Luzerne County Council requested the investigation. Council members say they still have questions regarding issues with mislabeled electronic ballots as well as complaints from voters who say they did not receive clear instructions or direction from poll workers regarding the ballot problems.

