I-Team: Local high school basketball game canceled over COVID-19 concerns

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PIAA confirms the Basketball game scheduled for Friday night between Crestwood and Abington Heights has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.





Frank Majikes, the chairman of District 2 of PIAA tells the I-Team that Abington High School officials called him and said some of their players were exposed to COVID-19 earlier this week and are now quarantined. Abington Heights forfeited the game.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the cancelation of the game on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.