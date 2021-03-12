I-Team Banner

I-Team: Local high school basketball game canceled over COVID-19 concerns

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PIAA confirms the Basketball game scheduled for Friday night between Crestwood and Abington Heights has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Frank Majikes, the chairman of District 2 of PIAA tells the I-Team that Abington High School officials called him and said some of their players were exposed to COVID-19 earlier this week and are now quarantined. Abington Heights forfeited the game.

