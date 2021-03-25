I-Team: Local activist charged in Capitol riot, turns himself in to FBI

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Local political activist Frank Scavo is facing charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

He turned himself in at the Scranton Federal Courthouse Thursday morning and will plead not guilty, according to his attorney Ernie Preate.

Courthouse officials tell Eyewitness News that Scavo is meeting with the FBI and will then have a court appearance, Preate called it a ‘notification hearing’.

The official charges have not yet been filed with the Clerk of Courts, we are told that will take place shortly.

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick has been following this story and will bring you the very latest tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.