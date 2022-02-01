I-Team: Legislation to be introduced for more ‘transparency’ of federal immigrant flights

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An area congressman says he will introduce legislation this week calling for more transparency regarding federally chartered immigrant flights around the nation.

Representative Dan Meuser, (R) 9th District says the legislation, if approved, will require federal agencies that oversee these flights to provide more information and notification regarding the flights to local and state officials.







Representative Meuser tells Eyewitness News controversy and questions were raised when federal immigrant flights landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in late December.

This was the motivation for proposing the legislation.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will take a closer look at the legislation and have reactions to it on later editions of Eyewitness News.