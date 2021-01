EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mail delivery delays across the nation and our region have many people concerned about incurring late fees and possibly damaging their credit.





The I-Team talks with an Attorney who handles financial cases. He offers advice to people about how to head off any potential legal troubles related to late payments.

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick has the follow up tonight on Eyewitness News.