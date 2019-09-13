I-Team: Investigators Search Morse Home Room by Room

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Friday makes day three of the search for evidence on the Morse property. It has been scaled back quite a bit. There are a handful of state troopers and local police here.

Eyewitness News was told police are right now focusing on the Morse house. They are going room by room.

For the past two days, the search focused on the outside of the home. A lot of attention was given to a burn pit. Troopers were seen digging in the dirt. Also removing wood that was stacked near the burn pit. This story began on an afternoon in June of 2018.

Morse was last seen at his home by his son.

He tells police that Morse got into a black pick-up truck with somebody and was never seen or heard from again.

Police could wrap up their investigation at the house at the end of the day.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick will continue to follow the latest details on Eyewitness News.