I-Team: Investigation into fatal fire in Kingston Township

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County man killed in a fire in April of 2021, says they want answers and justice for their loved one.

James Carl Goodwin, an 84-year-old man, was killed when flames ripped through his home on Harris Hill Road in Kingston Township, on the morning of April 30th.











Police and the District Attorney say the investigation is active and moving forward.

Goodwin’s family says they want to know what happened and believe he was the victim of a crime.

