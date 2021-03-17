I-Team: How COVID has changed the way we say goodbye to loved ones

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact how people pay their last respects to lost loved ones and send them to their final resting place.

The pandemic has also changed the way funeral homes provide services to families. Also, families who have lost loved ones because of COVID-19 may be eligible for reimbursement for expenses from the federal government.









What can we families expect to see moving forward from the pandemic?

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick reports tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.