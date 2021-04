HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Jafet Rodriguez, 40, was brought to district court in Hazleton to face murder charges on Wednesday.

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of 50-year-old Ashokkumar Patel at Craig’s Food Mart in Hazleton on December 12. Patel was a clerk at the store and investigators say robbery was the motive for the shooting.

