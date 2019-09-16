I-Team: Former Prosecutor Weighs-In on Morse Investigation

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For the fourth day in a row State and local police are searching a Luzerne County property that has been the focus of a homicide investigation. Eyewitness News first reported the latest developments this morning on PAhomepage.com. That property was the home of 60-year-old Bill Morse who vanished without a trace in June of 2018.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been working this story since day one and joins us live in Sugarloaf Township with the very latest.



The State Police obtained a second search warrant for the Bill Morse Property here on Hollow Road. They converged on the property just hours after a medical call here.



State and Local police once again search the Bill Morse Property. The State Police mobile crime lab returned to the scene. We are told that Troopers obtained a second search warrant for this property. This follows a three search of the property last week. First responders were called to the home at around 7:15

Monday morning for a medical

The call involving a 28-year-old male. He was rushed to an area trauma center— his name and condition have not been released. This location is the last place 60-year-old Bill Morse was last seen alive he disappeared on June 11Th, 2018. Investigators have said why they are focusing on this property. The search warrants have been sealed from public view.

Attorney Tom Marsilio is a former Federal, State and County prosecutor.

He’s not surprised by all of the secrecy in this investigation.,

“They’re sealed so that the investigation which is always ongoing is not compromised or hampered by the release of any information it could tip off co-defendants or defendants themselves that they are under investigation, “ said Attorney Tom Marsilio, a former prosecutor.





He says the public may never know what is in those search warrants.,





“Often Times warrants are contained by witness information confidential informants that would testify that drugs are being sold from a certain location and sometimes one witness in itself wouldn’t be enough you might need more, “ noted Marsilio.

Again no one has been accused of wrongdoing in the disappearance or the homicide of Bill Morse. Sources close to the case tell the I-Team the male that was sent to the trauma center was Bill Morse’s son. He lived here periodically with his mother and father.