I-Team: Federal investigation leads to five arrested in grandparent mail fraud scam

EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU) — A Federal Grand Jury has indicted five men in connection with an alleged “Grandparent Mail Fraud Scam.”

According to Federal Court documents, the men who operated the scheme were from New York City and contacted people in Northeastern Pennsylvania posing as the targets grandchild or an attorney representing their grandchild.





Officials say the men would then convince the grandparent to send cash that would be used to help get their grandchild out of legal trouble.

Federal investigators say the alleged perpetrators scammed tens of thousands of dollars in cash from their victims.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has more details about the investigation and reactions to it later on Eyewitness News