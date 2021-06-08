I-Team: Father leads efforts to keep White Haven Center open

WHITE HAVEN, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Families with loved ones who live at White Haven Center say they will not stop their efforts to keep the facility open.





In 2019 state officials announced plans to close White Haven Center and Polk Center in Venango County. The centers provide care for people with intellectually and physical challenges.

State officials argue that residents will be better served in a community residential setting and save taxpayers millions of dollars in maintaining facilities such as the White Haven Center.

Tonight WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick speaks with Tom Kashatus, one of the leaders of the effort to keep White Haven Center open.

His 52-year-old daughter, who was a resident of White Haven Center, recently passed away. He says her life at the center motivates him to fight even harder for the residents.