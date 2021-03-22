I-Team: Divorce in the time of COVID-19, impacts and statistics

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being seen as we move further into the second year of the pandemic. One of the many things it has affected is marriages.

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick is taking a look at divorce in the COVID-19 era, talking with legal experts and looking at the numbers tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos