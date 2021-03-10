Vaccninate NEPA Banner
I-Team: COVID-19’s impact on PA 211

News

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania has led to questions and uncertainty for a number of residents across our region.

PA 211 — an information resource hotline — has seen their call numbers double in recent weeks.

The I-Team looks at how this agency is dealing with questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and what they want the public to know moving forward.

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick will have the story tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.

