EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s that time of year again, tax season. But financial advisors say this year is very different than previous years because of the impact of COVID-19.







The I-Team talks with tax preparation experts about what you need to know and questions you should ask as you prepare your 2020 tax return.

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick will have the story tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.