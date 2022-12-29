WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials.

Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue.

Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and it’s been taking place for the past five months.

West Hazleton Borough Officials say they saw our I-Team report Wednesday night and say they were unaware of the problem.

On Thursday, the Borough’s Code Officer and Councilman, Bill Sharkey toured the building. They told Eyewitness News they will try to help resolve the cockroach problem.

The building is operated by the Luzerne County Housing Authority.