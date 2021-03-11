I-Team: Controversy surrounding Luzerne County District Attorney seat

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A controversy is unfolding regarding the status of the Luzerne County District Attorney’s seat.

County council voted to vacate the seat arguing that the County’s Home Rule Charter prohibits D.A. Stefanie Salavantis from holding the seat since she is a candidate for Luzerne County Judge.





Salavantis says that state law governs her position and it permits her to hold the seat. Salavantis had announced previously that she was resigning, anyway.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick details the debate and what impact, if any, it could have on criminal cases in the county on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.