I-Team Banner

I-Team: Bridge toll controversy and reactions it draws

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Opposition to a plan to toll nine bridges in Pennsylvania, including several in our region, continues.

Legislation has been introduced in the state senate that would stop the plan and calls for more public input in the process. PennDOT says it’s short $8.1 billion to repair bridges and highways and money raised by the tolls would be used to repairs those bridges.

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick will have more on the opposition and reaction to it on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos