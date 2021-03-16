I-Team: Bridge toll controversy and reactions it draws

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Opposition to a plan to toll nine bridges in Pennsylvania, including several in our region, continues.

Legislation has been introduced in the state senate that would stop the plan and calls for more public input in the process. PennDOT says it’s short $8.1 billion to repair bridges and highways and money raised by the tolls would be used to repairs those bridges.

