WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Wilkes-Barre City Police said a man in Luzerne County was accused of running over his ex-girlfriend after he woke her up saying, “I came here to kill you.”

Officials said Donaldo Maradiaga turned himself in on July 5 and faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other related charges for going to his ex-girlfriend’s house on June 20 and running her over with his car.

Claudia Gomez, Maradiaga’s ex-girlfriend, told police he went to her house in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue and entered the residence with a spare key.

She told officers that he went to her bedroom and woke her up while holding a machete and filet knife.

Officers said Gomez woke up to Maradiaga saying, “I came here to kill you.”

Gomez told police she tried to call 911 but was so nervous that she could not remember the passcode to her cell phone. She told officers she pretended to be on the phone with the police until she heard him leave the home.

When Maradiaga attempted to leave the home, Gomez told police she tried to stop him from leaving in an attempt to have him arrested though Police had not yet been called.

Law enforcement said Maradiaga made it outside of the residence and got in his van, and, in an attempt to stop him, Gomez entered the van from the passenger side and removed his keys from the ignition.

Maradiaga pushed Gomez out of the vehicle and onto the street where police say she was partially under the vehicle. When Maradiaga started to drive away, he inflicted serious injury to Gomez.

Police were called onto the scene after this at approximately 11:18 p.m. by a bystander who saw Gomez in the fetal position and several trash cans knocked over by Gomez’s residence.

Gomez was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical center and treated for her wounds.

Maradiaga is being charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, and other related charges.