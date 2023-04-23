DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As warmer weather approaches, people are eager to start their spring and summer hobbies. On Sunday, a local non-profit helped people with different disabilities learn how to safely partake in a popular water sport.

Individual Abilities in Motion (I AM) is a non-profit that believes every person has both limitations and abilities.

I AM focused on some individuals’ limitations and turned them into abilities with an adaptive paddling workshop at Misericordia University.

“They learn best practices for the skills to incorporate someone with a physical disability into a paddle sport program so that they can perform safely, comfortably, and with performance potential,” said Joe Moore, a trainer and instructor for the Adaptive Paddling Program with the American Canoe Association.

One of the goals of I AM is to bring more recreational activities to the area that are accessible to everyone, such as kayaking.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to get out there and see that you can do these things and there is stuff for us to be able to do in the community,” said Archbald resident Nichole Santiheo.

“I think it opens up more for the adaptive community to do as well because there’s only so much that we offer around the area. This just opens it up for them as well,” said Keith Brown, owner of Endless Mountain Outfitters.

In order to expand the opportunities for those with disabilities, sometimes adaptations have to be made.

“People need adaptive assistance to make certain things happen and we’re just happy to have the facilities and the crew here to help support that,” said I AM secretary Josh Hess.

The hands-on part of the workshop began with modifying kayaks to fit participants’ needs.

“Everybody has their own kind of different needs for their boat. Like I have something different, everybody else has something different,” Santiheo explained.

“We really tailored everything off of what was functional for him, but also comfortable and kind of what he was used to,” Brown said.

Once the boats were properly adjusted, they were ready for a test ride.

Participants took to the water and practiced certain safety precautions in case they are ever faced with rough waters.

“Just knowing that people are water safe. Testing to make sure someone can roll from face down to face up in the water, they can get out from under a capsized boat, while they have instructors standing right next to them,” Moore added.

This workshop is a lesson on not only how to navigate the water, but how to create a more inclusive environment.

“We just want it to be an all-inclusive world,” said Hess.

I AM brings many adaptive opportunities to the area such as bike riding, water skiing, and even sky diving.