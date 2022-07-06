DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say that a crash turned fatal when a semi-trailer failed to break in time in a construction zone on Interstate 84.

According to state police, on June 24 at roughly 11:00 a.m. the driver of a semi-trailer failed to break in time when approaching a construction zone. The semi-trailer crashed into an SUV, which spun and caused a chain reaction that involved two other vehicles, according to police paperwork.

Police say that the driver of the SUV, 70-year-old Carol Bucknavage of North Carolina, died as a result of the crash.