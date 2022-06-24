DINGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT announced that Interstate 84 completely reopened at 7:30 pm after a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

PennDOT announced that the interstate was closed from 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

An official from the Pike County Coroner’s office told Eyewitness News they were called to the scene for a report of a fatality.

Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department

Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department

Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department

According to a representative from the Dingman Township Fire Department, there were six total people involved in the accident.

Officials said one was fatally injured, one was transported to the hospital with injuries, and the other four were uninjured.