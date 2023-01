ASHLEY BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced on Monday night that Interstate 81 Northbound will have a lane closure in Ashley Borough.

For Tuesday, PennDOT tells Eyewitness News that Interstate 81 Northbound will have the right lane temporarily closed at mile marker 165.2 at 1:00 p.m. on January 31.

The lane temporary lane closure will allow crews to perform bridge deck repair on the bridge over State Route 6309, according to PennDOT.