I-81 Schuylkill County hit and run leaves a woman passenger in serious condition

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — State Police in Frackville are investigating a hit and run Wednesday evening on the Interstate- 81 South in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say a vehicle was struck by a dark grey or black Chevy SUV. The vehicle should have front and driver’s side damage. The driver is a white male between the ages of 30-40 with brown or black hair.

According to State Police, the hit and run caused a man and woman that were hit by the SUV to be transported to Leigh Vally. The woman is in serious confition.

The incident shut down all lanes of I-81 between Frackville and Hometown for a few hours before the scene was cleared.

Anyone with information is to contact Pennsylvania State Police Frackville at 570-874-5300