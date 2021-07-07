I-81 Schuylkill County hit and run leaves a woman passenger in serious condition

News
Posted: / Updated:

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — State Police in Frackville are investigating a hit and run Wednesday evening on the Interstate- 81 South in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say a vehicle was struck by a dark grey or black Chevy SUV. The vehicle should have front and driver’s side damage. The driver is a white male between the ages of 30-40 with brown or black hair.

According to State Police, the hit and run caused a man and woman that were hit by the SUV to be transported to Leigh Vally. The woman is in serious confition.

The incident shut down all lanes of I-81 between Frackville and Hometown for a few hours before the scene was cleared.

Anyone with information is to contact Pennsylvania State Police Frackville at 570-874-5300

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos