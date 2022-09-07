EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81(I-81) in Honver Township, will experience short-term ramp detours, and State Route 29 (South Cross Valley Expressway) in Plymouth Township, Hanover Township, and Sugar Notch Borough, will also experience intermittent single-lane closures for a seal coat project.

PennDOT says the projects will begin Friday, September 9 through, Friday, September 16.

The detour route for the I-81 northbound off-ramp to State Route 29 is as follows:

Continue straight on I-81 North for .8 miles;

Take Exit 165B on the left for Business Route 309;

Continue on Business Route 309 for .8 miles;

Turn right to take the ramp onto I-81 South;

Continue on I-81 South for 1.5 miles;

Take Exit 164 for Route 29 North; and

The detour will end at the ramp merge point with Route 29.

The detour route for the SR 29 southbound on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound is as follows: Take the I-81 South Exit;

Take the I-81 South Exit

Continue on I-81 South for 4.7 miles;

Take Exit 159 toward Nuangola;

Turn left onto Nuangola Road;

Continue on Nuangola Road for .3 miles;

Turn left onto Church Road;

Continue on Church road for .1 miles;

Turn left to merge onto I-81 North to Wilkes-Barre; and

The detour will end at the ramp merge point with I-81 North.

State Route 29 north and southbound will experience intermittent lane closures between Interstate 81 and SR 11 beginning on Thursday, September 8 through Friday, September 16, 2022.

The detour route for the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp to SR 29 northbound is as follows:

Continue straight on I-81 South for 5.1 miles;

Take Exit 159 toward Nuangola;

Turn left onto Nuangola Road;

Continue on Nuangola Road for .3 miles;

Turn left onto Church Road;

Continue on Church road for .1 miles;

Turn left to merge onto I-81 North to Wilkes-Barre; and

The detour will end at the ramp merge point with I-81 North.

This schedule is permitted to change based on weather, mechanical, and/or operational delays.

Drivers should use caution and seek an alternative route while traveling in the area. Those behind the wheel can always check 511PA for up-to-date road conditions.