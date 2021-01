UPDATE: PennDOT officials say both lanes of I-81 north reopened just before 11 a.m.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT has informed motorists that Interstate 81 north is closed at mile marker 145 due to a multi-vehicle crash. They estimate the reopening time to be around 2 p.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time. For up to date info on road conditions and closures, visit 511pa.com.