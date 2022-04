SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash on Interstate 81 is causing a traffic disruption in Lackawanna County.

According to 511PA.com, the crash occured on I-81 northbound .2 miles away from the River Street exit, 184. Currently, there is a shoulder closed.



Courtesy: PennDOT

The traffic map shows that the disruption start around mile marker 180 .

For the latest in traffic conditions, head to 511pa.com.