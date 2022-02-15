I-81 lane restrictions announced due to bridge, sign inspections

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning drives that starting Tuesday, and running the rest of the week, Interstate 81 north and southbound will see lane restrictions for bridge and sign inspections.

The work will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

LACKAWANNA

Tuesday – Interstate 81 NB from Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) to Exit 186 (Dunmore/Drinker Street) for sign inspections

LUZERNE

Tuesday – Interstate 81 NB from Exit 145 (West Hazelton) to Exit 151A (Z. H. Confair Memorial Highway

Keystone Shortway Stroudsburg) to perform bridge inspections

Keystone Shortway Stroudsburg) to perform bridge inspections Wednesday – Interstate 81 SB from Exit 151A (Z. H. Confair Memorial Highway Keystone Shortway/Stroudsburg) to Exit 145 (West Hazelton) to perform bridge inspections.

Thursday – Interstate 81 SB from Exit 151A (Z. H. Confair Memorial Highway Keystone Shortway/Stroudsburg) to Exit 145 (West Hazelton) to perform bridge inspections.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution while driving through work zones and that you can check the latest road and traffic updates on 511PA.com