I-81 emergency bridge repair Tuesday night in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Emergency bridge repair will take place on Interstate 81 in Moosic Tuesday night, according to PennDOT.

The work will take place from approximately 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Exit 180.

You can check all the latest road conditions by visiting 511PA.