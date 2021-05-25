I-81 emergency bridge repair Tuesday night in Lackawanna County

News
Posted: / Updated:

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Emergency bridge repair will take place on Interstate 81 in Moosic Tuesday night, according to PennDOT.

The work will take place from approximately 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Exit 180.

You can check all the latest road conditions by visiting 511PA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos