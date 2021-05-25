MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Emergency bridge repair will take place on Interstate 81 in Moosic Tuesday night, according to PennDOT.
The work will take place from approximately 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Exit 180.
You can check all the latest road conditions by visiting 511PA.
- 1 year after death, George Floyd’s family meets with lawmakers, Biden
- Mark York, ‘The Office’ actor who played Billy Merchant, dies at 55
- Remembering George Floyd: 365 days later
- Legislation calling to increase transparency of fracking industry
- I-81 emergency bridge repair Tuesday night in Lackawanna County