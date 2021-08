LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 80 Westbound is closed beginning at exit 256, in between Conyngham, Nescopeck and ending at exit 242 nearby Mifflinville, Mainville.

According to PennDOT, the closer is due to a tractor-trailer crash. The estimated time of reopening is 4:00 PM. A detour is in place.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting the PennDOT website for traffic delays, 511PA.