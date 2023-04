LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Several miles of Interstate 80 West has been shut down due to a crash in Luzerne County.

According to 511pa.com, Interstate 80 West is shut down from Exit 273, the White Haven exit, and Exit 262, the Mountain Top/Hazleton exit.

Officials state the I-80W closed around 10:45 p.m. due to a crash approximately 2.9 miles east of Exit 262.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will have more information as is it made available.