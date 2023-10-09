LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lane restrictions have been announced by PennDOT for Luzerne County for Interstate 80 Eastbound.

PennDOT said lane restrictions for Interstate 80 Eastbound from Exit 260, Wilkes-Barre, to Exit 262, Hazleton/Mountain Top, for crack sealing.

Work will happen Tuesday and Wednesday, October 10 and 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Drivers are advised by PennDOT to travel with caution and stay alert, in and out of construction zones.

To stay up to date on upcoming lane restrictions and roadwork, drivers can go online for more information.