GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West.

Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m.

According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of Exit 185’s off-ramp and struck a traffic post. The vehicle continued and went off an embankment rolling over to its roof on the west side of SR-477.

The operator was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. There was no one else in the car at the time.

First responders identified the driver as 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear from Bellfonte.