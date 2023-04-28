WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Magda’s Pizza and Deli in Wilkes-Barre was the scene of a fire, around 3:30 Friday morning.

The flames destroyed most of this building, but the fire was not the biggest obstacle responding crews faced Friday.

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a fire at Magda’s Pizza and Deli in Wilkes-Barre in the early hours of Friday morning.

“We woke up about 3:00 in the morning or so. First off I want to say the Wilkes-Bare Fire Department was here on time. It was great how quick they came,” said neighbor Andrew Joshua Ellis.

But, fast arrivals do not always result in getting the job done quickly.

As crews responded and began their fight against the blaze, major obstacles besides the flames were soon faced.

“The fire hydant is less than a hundred yards down the road. And then there’s another one up the road about another hundred yards, and none of them work,” Ellis added.

When responding crews arrived on Gardner Avenue, they immediately had issues with two fire hydrants and called in Plains Township Fire Department to help bring in water.

“We were made aware that there were some potential issues with hydrants on scene. We’ve been in touch with the fire department and the fire chiefs and we are investigating those issues,” explained Sue Turcmanovich, the external affairs manager for Pennsylvania American Water.

Residents in the neighborhood believe if fire hydrants worked, the damages may not have been so extensive.

“We got woken up about quarter after 3 by the first truck that showed up, and then it took, it was almost 4:00 in the morning before we notice water getting put on the fire,” Ellis continued.

Pennsylvania American Water inspected the hydrants and discovered one was operational and the other is believed to have been damaged during fire fight operations. Something that was not expected due to the upkeep of the hydrants in the area.

“We inspect and maintain more than 7,000 fire hydrants in this area in luzerne and lackawanna counties. And every year we inspect and operate those hydrants,” Turcmanovich added.

The hydrants in Wilkes-Barre specifically were last inspected in September of 2022 and were found to be operational.

“After every fire, we do go out and we do inspect them again. We work with our area fire departments to make that there are no issues with the hydrants, that they’re operational,” Turcmanovich said.

Pennsylvania American Water will be replacing the broken hydrant from earlier Friday morning and looking into what went wrong to prevent it from happening again.