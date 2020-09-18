Husband of Scranton homicide victim charged with her murder

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say they have charged Thomas R. Evans in the homicide of his wife Tara Evans after an investigation, alleging he stabbed her multiple times and then shot her in the back of the head.

They say he then attempted to conceal her body and clean up the scene, removing some items involved in the crime as well.

Police were notified on September 14 when Tara Evans’ 14-year-old son, who does not live with her and was concerned after not hearing from her since the previous day, reported finding his mother.

According to paperwork, the detectives found blood staining and a spent bullet casing which was consistent with a gun owned by Tara which was missing from the home, and later tied to Thomas Evans who had it with him at another residence.

Thomas was asked to come to Scranton Police Headquarters for an interview and he stated he was out of state for work and had been for weeks, despite multiple witnesses placing him either in Scranton or at the home the night of the murder after coming back to Scranton for the weekend between work weeks.

He eventually did come to the police headquarters and talked with police, stating he was suspicious of his wife and believed she was cheating based off of text messages he was reading. Detectives noted multiple times that Thomas seemed not to be concerned about the death of his wife and did not ask about the details of her death.

Police say they learned through interviews with witnesses that Evans and his wife were having difficulties and she had intended to leave the marriage and move out. She is believed to have told him this during the September 12-13 weekend.

According to police documents, Evans is charged with criminal homicide and other related charges in the murder of his wife. He is currently in police custody.