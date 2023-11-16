DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission of the Northeast Region announced the office will be allowing the purchase of hunting licenses starting next Friday.

PA Game Commission Northeast Region Director Daniel Figured stated the Northeast Region Office will be open for those wishing to purchase a hunting license starting November 24.

“There is an annual rush to purchase general hunting licenses just prior to the regular firearms deer season and many state offices will be closed that Friday,” Figured said. “We try to accommodate the increase in demand by offering additional office hours for license sales.”

Normal business hours of the Northeast Region Office are from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office is located at 3917 Memorial Highway in Dallas.