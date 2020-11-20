Hunters urged to follow CDC guidelines while on trips

TROUT RUN, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hunting season begins this weekend —bear season this weekend, deer beginning next weekend.

UPMC Chief Medical Officer David Lopatofsky is stressing that hunters adhere to all CDC and health guidelines while on their hunting camping trips, which are often times done in groups.

Lopatofsky says masks should be worn while with other hunters, equipment and hands should be sanitized.

Grays Run Hunting Club in Trout Run says due to COVID-19, they are encouraging mask wearing for all of their members this year. Guests will also not be allowed to join members due to the virus.

