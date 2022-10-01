BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first day of archery hunting season is underway and many people headed to a local shop to gear up.

Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters in Brodheadsville was packed with customers looking to buy some new camouflage and bows for the season.







Store officials say due to supply chain issues last year they were low on stock but fortunately are not seeing that problem this time around.

Despite the clouds and scattered storms throughout our region, the store’s manager tells Eyewitness News many hunters are excited to get outside.

“We’ve been slammed. Guys have been coming in for bows, coming in for accessories, tree stands, broadheads, all that stuff. Right now the weather is changing, so hopefully, deer start moving. Should be a good season for everybody,” said Chris Smith, the manager of Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters

For a full hunting calendar and guidelines for the season, check out the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.