FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a group of hunters came across a body that had washed up on a riverbank in Fairfield Township.

On Monday around 2:00 in the afternoon police say a hunting party found the remains of, what appeared to be, a white male along the Susquehanna River off Hiller Road.

According to officials, the victim has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.