Hunter finds urn filled with human ashes along Schuylkill County road

SCHUYLKILL TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are trying to find the owners of an urn containing human ashes that was found in Schuylkill County.

According to state police, troopers responded to the area of Old Route 209 on Wednesday after reports of an urn found containing human ashes.

The urn is a black box, with a gold plate on the top labeled, “Richard Jordan 1954 – 2021.”

Pennsylvania State Police Frackville

The urn was found by an individual who was hunting. Police say it was approximately two feet north of Old Route 209 in a wooded area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Frackville at (570) 874-5300.