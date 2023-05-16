HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History seemed to be repeating itself when The Hunlock Creek Firehouse ran out of paper during the 2023 Primary Election.

However, the issue has since been resolved as more paper was delivered to the polling place and Eyewitness News reached out to the director of the election bureau. who said they sent rovers to polling places with additional paper ballots.

Yet, some voters said they had to wait for a few hours to cast their vote, something not everyone would do. Eyewitness News saw many who came out to vote, walk out very upset because they didn’t get to cast a ballot.

“We always have more than 150 registered voters and they only sent us 150 Republican ballots,” said Eva Cragle, Judge of Elections in Hunlock Creek.

“I don’t understand how this stuff keeps happening in this county. As far as I’m concerned, everybody should be fired. I don’t care whether it’s the D.A. or anybody else they haven’t resolved anything, they haven’t answered any questions, and we are still short for ballots again,” explained David Stetter, of Hunlock Creek.

And once again the issue has been resolved as the paper has been delivered to the polling place.