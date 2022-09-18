Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week.

Pennsylvania State Police Warren reported on Sept. 17 that the accident happened on State Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to police, a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on State Route 948, just south of the intersection with Henrys Mill Rd., when he reportedly failed to turn at a curve in the roadway. He instead continued straight into the oncoming traffic lane, striking another vehicle head on.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Charles Honeywell, 52, of Hunlock Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained reported minor injuries, and was treated at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police Warren was assisted at the scene by Sheffield VFD, Kane VFD, EmergyCare Ambulance, and Koebley Towing.