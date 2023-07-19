MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One in eight children in America is at risk for hunger.

That’s why 28/22 News has teamed up with community organizations to collect food for our “Hunger Free Summer Program.”

28/22 News was outside Weis Markets in Mountain Top where we started collecting non-perishable items at 7:00 a.m.

People may donate items like cereal, beans, pasta, tuna, and soup to go to children in need in our area.

28/22 News will be collecting the food items Wednesday until 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain Top location.

To find out more about participating locations and how you can donate, head to our Hunger Free Summer page.

28/22 reporter Sydney Kostus Live at 6:30 a.m.