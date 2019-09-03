(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania’s First Lady Frances Wolf and representatives from a number of state agencies were at the capitol Tuesday kicking off “Hunger Action Month.”

It raises awareness of food insecurity in Pennsylvania. About one-and-a-half million Pennsylvanians experience hunger. Officials highlighted the importance of programs like SNAP as well as local food banks in making food available to those in need.

“There are still far too many Pennsylvanians, almost two million, who are unsure of where they might find their next meal. And an unlikely population is increasingly affected by this… College students,” said Frances Wolf, PA First Lady

More than 30 percent of college students in the u-s are believed to be food insecure.