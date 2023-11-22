SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a day full of generosity and thanks in the electric city. Hundreds of volunteers distributed turkeys and other necessities to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.

“Pretty much every year we come here because it’s a Thanksgiving dinner that’s being given away,” said Freddie Wilson, of Scranton.

Scranton resident Freddie Wilson stood in line with his son Tuesday morning, for a turkey and the fixins’ to make his family a Thanksgiving dinner.

“You know because we don’t have the financial means to take care of it so we come here to get the handout,” expressed Wilson.

Hundreds of others are in the same position as the Wilsons, looking for some help for the holiday.

That’s why Friends of the Poor, “Family to Family” Thanksgiving drive-thru food basket giveaway, has been going strong for 37 years.

“We’re prepared to feed 3,500 families with a full Thanksgiving dinner. It comes with a turkey and stuffing, potatoes, yams, pie bread juice, and several different kinds of vegetables,” stated Linda Robeson, director of “Family to Family.”

Hundreds of cars waited in long lines well before the start of the event to secure their bird.

“I’m very grateful for anything that’s given to me or anybody, I try to give when I can, but times are hard with inflation and everything else it’s just nice to receive,” explained Samantha Lawrence, of Taylor.

Many others who live close to the Scranton Cultural Center, took advantage of the walk-up option.

“I appreciate this food because there are good people in Scranton. Nobody has to be hungry on a day like today,” said Flo Spinler, of Scranton.

The yearly event continues to be a success thanks to hundreds of volunteers from local organizations and businesses. This year supplies ran out around 1:30 p.m.

“Well when I first got here, we were loading the tables up, getting ready to go and since then we’ve been here at our table just loading the cars with food, wishing people a happy Thanksgiving and a Happy Holiday,” expressed Chris Sledzinski, a volunteer.

To learn more about the Thanksgiving food program or to donate, head over to the Friends of the Poor website.