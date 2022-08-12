PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people turned out on East Main Street in Plymouth for the annual Kielbasa Festival.







The 18th year of the festival features food, music, entertainment, games, and of course, kielbasa in all forms.

The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The festivities continue until 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.

The festival stretches about 3/4 of a mile and features 81 different vendors. You can visit the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival website for more information.