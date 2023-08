WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds gathered outside of Holy Redeemer High School Thursday night to say goodbye to their beloved principal. Doreen Dougherty died Sunday following an illness.

The viewing was held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Holy Redeemer High School auditorium.

Her funeral is Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville.

Due to her passing, the start of the school year for Holy Redeemer has been delayed one week.