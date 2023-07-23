DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire trucks and police cars filled a Lackawanna County church parking lot Sunday but there was no emergency. Instead, it was something for hundreds of kids and their parents to experience.

From fire trucks to pickup trucks and even an 18-wheeler, kids got to see it all and blow the horns outside a church in Dickson City.

You’re more likely to hear church bells than truck horns at a house of worship, but that wasn’t the case Sunday afternoon outside LCBC Church Dickson City along Business Route Six.

Kids got to see and learn about all kinds of trucks.

“I almost seen all of them and pressed every single horn. It was amazing just to do everything,” said Scranton resident Janor Josey.

“My favorite is the fire truck. I like how big it is, One of my favorite colors is red um I like how they put out fires,” said Quiunn Munley of Scott Township.

Whether you’re a member of the church or not, there’s something here for everyone of all ages.

This Touch-A-Truck event serves as an opportunity to attract all ages to church when attendance at many of them is dwindling.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever come to church. I mean I believe in God and all that stuff but um this is honestly fun, it’s exciting and I love it,” said Mayfield resident Chrissy Clark.

Bringing a different spin to faith and fellowship for all to bond over.

“The music the people the friendship the environment the experience it’s all good here,” said Karen Rutkowski of Scott Township.

That includes the inside of the church which is decked out in a Cars movie theme, and there’s one more gathering the pastor here has planned for Monday night.

“Parents will be able to bring their kids into a safe and fun environment where their kids will be able to interact with friends their own age, kids their own age,” said Pastor Steve Brown of the LCBC Dickson City.

The Touch-A-Truck event also included a raffle to win a family trip to Lakeland Apple Orchard.